Lois Agnes Sibley, 77, of Rochester, held in loving embrace of her family, passed away Thursday night, March 12, 2020, at Saint Marys Hospital ICU.
Lois was born Jan. 27, 1943, in Easton, Minn., to William Sherman and Mary Fern (Halligan) Dunagan. She graduated from Wells High School in 1961. After completing a couple of years of nursing school, Lois married John P. Sibley on Sept. 1, 1962, at St. John's Catholic Church in Rochester. Lois worked as a nurses aide until the couple were well on their way to filling out their family of six children. Lois then began a home daycare business that she operated for 26 years, and was a loving and joyful "Mom to many." For decades Lois was a cherished resource to countless families in their community. She truly loved the children in her care, instilling in them the key strengths of faith, kindness, character and love.
Lois and John lived a great love and adventure filled life together for 58 years. Lois loved fishing, hunting and the great outdoors. The couple especially enjoyed their annual fishing trips to Lac des Mille Lac, Ontario, hunting trips to Big Falls and numerous fishing trips to Ketchikan, Alaska, which were more about reuniting with dear friends than getting a deer or fish. Lois was an exceptional fisherman and John likes to say, "We have two fish on the wall, and I didn't catch either of them...but somebody had to run the boat!" Statements like these were usually followed with a playful Irish wink from Herself. Lois loved traveling with John, including countless family road trips, multiple barefoot island cruises, and a "bucket list" visit to Ireland. Lois was a member of the Elks Lodge Does, Eastwood Women's League, Soldiers Field Women's League, Rochester Police Wives' Auxiliary, St. Francis of Assisi Hospitality Ministry, and the Emerald Society of Minnesota. Lois was very proud of her 100% Irish blood, and charmed those who knew her, as she embodied the words of her favorite song "When Irish Eyes Are Smiling."
She is survived by her husband, best friend and soulmate, John; son, Terry Sibley of Rochester; daughters, Mary Jo Brumley (Curtis) of Rochester, and Sandi Gerick (Matthew) of Minneapolis; son, Tom Sibley of Minneapolis; and twin daughters, Katie Kauffman (Britton) of Lake Summerset, Ill., and Kelly Cooper (Darren) of Prosper, Texas; Lois and John's ten precious grandchildren, Alexandra Sibley (30), AJ Gerick (24), Mia Lindemann (22), Piper Gerick (21), Mackenzie Brumley (21), Sawyer Lindemann (20), Reuel Brumley (19), Tyler Kauffman (15), Hannah Kauffman (13), and John-James Cooper (6); and her sisters, Esther (Sid) Brown, Margaret "Maggie" (Jim) Neff, and Fran Dunagan. Lois is preceded in death by her sisters, Rosemary (Louis) Reiter, and Kathleen (Ken) Morten; and her brother, Thomas Dunagan.
The memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18 at St. Francis Catholic Church, 11th Avenue and 4th Street SE, with the Rev. Jim Berning officiating. Visitation will be held preceding funeral services 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Francis. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, 500 11th Ave. NE, Rochester.
The Sibley family understands that due to current concerns about travel and social gatherings, some dear friends or family may not be able to join us on March 18. The family intends to host an additional Celebration of Life for Lois to be scheduled in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Community Food Response of Rochester and/or Seasons Hospice of Rochester.
