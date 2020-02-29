Lois "Susie" Lee Grangaard, 74, passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2020, in the loving presence of her children at Heritage Healthcare in Eau Claire, Wis.
Lois was born on May 11, 1945, to Odien and Lorraine (Hetzel) Bakken in Rochester. She graduated from John Marshall High School in 1963 and the Oliver Thein Beauty School in 1964. Lois embarked on a beautiful career in cosmetology starting first at the Kahler Hotel salon in Rochester. She married in 1967 and moved to Osseo, Wis. Lois returned to Rochester in 1978, where she continued her career until celebrating retirement in 2015 with colleagues, customers, and friends at the Cutting Loose Salon.
Lois was loved by many loyal patrons and she took great pride in caring for them. She enjoyed family and gathering with her siblings for coffee, picnics, card playing, and cheering on the Vikings. Lois was a proud grandma to four grandchildren who lovingly called her "Grandma Lowie."
Lois will be held in loving memory by her daughter, Lori (Rob) Rongstad of Osseo, Wis.; son, Aaron (Denna) Grangaard of Rathdrum, Idaho; grandchildren, Lindsey and Parker Rongstad and Madeline and Vincent Grangaard; sisters, Sharon Town and Marilyn Newell; brothers, Herb (Debbie) Bakken, Steve (Bev) Bakken, Richard (Jackie) Bakken and Dale Bakken; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Harold, Larry, Rudy and Daniel Bakken, and sister, Linda Eversman.
A Memorial Service will be held at noon on Saturday, March 7 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, 1105 12th Street SE, Rochester. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Grandview Memorial Gardens.
Memorials can be sent to:
Dorothy Day Hospitality House PO Box 6054 - Rochester MN 55903. Or Online: www.dorothydayrochestermn.org
Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.