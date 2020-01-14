Lorene B. Olson, formerly of Rochester, died Nov. 8, 2019, at Good Shepherd Memory Cottages in Sauk Rapids.
Lorene was born in 1926 in Walnut Grove. After finishing a secretarial course at Minneapolis Business College, she worked for TCF Savings & Loan in Minneapolis, then moved to Rochester, working for Mr. Harry Harwick at the Mayo Clinic. After 19 years of being a wonderful wife and mom, she worked at the Nat G. Polinsky Rehab Center in Duluth and then for the Board of Physical and Rehabilitative Medicine in Rochester. She moved to St. Cloud in 1995.
Lorene was preceded in death (1990) by the love of her life, her husband of 43 years, Carrol W. Olson, and her sister, Rosemary Van Vleet. She is survived by her three children, Jeff W. Olson (RuthAnn) of Elbert, Colo., Jeri Olson-McCoy (Bob) of St. Cloud, and Sandy Stevens (Bill) of Foley; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and her close friend, Duwayne Evensen of Sauk Rapids.
A family graveside will be held this summer in Walnut Grove.