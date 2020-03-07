Loretta C. Nei Maxon, 96, passed away March 1, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus. Loretta was born April 7, 1923, in Borup, Minn., to the late Charles and Bertha (Bartholomew) Nei.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Milton E. Maxon; both her parents; three brothers, Walter Nei, Clayton Nei and Richard Nei; six sisters, Florence Nei Maglio, Nora Nei Rubin, Byrdie Nei Buchan, Vivian Nei Finke, Sarah Nei and Elizabeth Nei Horstman; her daughter, Margaret Abell; and one great-grandchild, Ryan Howard.
Loretta is survived by two sisters, Margaret Nei and Verona Nei Davis, both of Minnesota; two daughters, Linda Wojcik of Rochester, and Kathryn Maxon of Olney, Ill.; eight grandchildren, Thomas Howard, Edward Nolen Caudell, Diane Howard, Matthew (Sachie) Maxon, Loretta (Jim) Jesernik, Katherine (Jay) Vantlin, Freddie Caudell, and Kara Maxon; 16 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews and also many dear friends. She will be missed very much. Pallbearers: Joseph L. Howard, Thomas Howard, Jim Jesernik, Jay Vantlin, Todd Davis and Tony Kuster.
Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8 at Mahn Family Funeral Home Pine Island, with Pastor Bill Hoffman officiating. Visitation will begin two hours prior to the service. Burial to follow at the Pine Island Cemetery. Online condolences may be placed at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.