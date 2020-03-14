Lorraine Evelyn Helling Larson passed away peacefully at Charter House in Rochester on March 10, 2020, at the age of 98.
Lorraine was born at home near Hanska, Minn., to John Sidney and Stella Helling on Aug. 20, 1921. She was raised on a homesteaded family farm and attended Luther League at Linden Lutheran Church, where she met Eddie Larson, the son of her pastor. During World War II, she attended the University of Minnesota and worked in Little Rock, Ark., and continued corresponding with Ed, who was stationed in Europe. Following the war, they were married at Lorraine's family home on Feb. 16, 1946.
During their 50 years of marriage, Lorraine and Edward were blessed with five children, David, Paul, Rebecca, Mark and Mary; together they nurtured and guided them and were their most enthusiastic supporters.
Lorraine was devoted to her husband and shepherded the family in his professional moves to Concordia College, Capital University, Luther College and Mayo Clinic. In each home, she volunteered in college, hospital, church, and community organizations and made lifelong friends. She relished her friendships, including with women decades younger and lively discussions -- not shying from politics and religion!
After the death of her beloved husband in 1996, Lorraine, as family matriarch, devoted herself to her 12 grandchildren and became to them a witness of Christian faith. She was so proud of Kirstin Larson (Eric), Sara Torgerson (Mitch), Ben Larson, Nick Larson, Jake Torgerson (Bergen), Jonathan Larson (Jamie), AJ Larson (Brigette), Rachel Torgerson (Tim), Eliza Larson, Hanna Larson, Isaac Kasevich and Joshua Kasevich. Those married will always remember her joyous dancing at their weddings.
Lorraine is survived by four of her five children, David (Julie), Rebecca Togerson (Paul), Mark (Amy Williams), and Mary (Mark Kasevich); 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and also by her brother, John Helling Jr. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Paul (Althea); her brother, Clayton; and her sister, JeLaine.
Arrangements are being made by Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes with a service of Celebration and Thanksgiving to be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28 at Zumbro Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Zumbro Lutheran Church and Mayo Clinic.
