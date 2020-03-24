Lorraine M. Cossette, of Rochester, age 93, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at River Bend Senior Apartments, surrounded by family.
Lorraine was born in New Brunswick, Canada. She moved to Lansing, Mich., with her husband, Tony, in 1956, and recently moved to Rochester.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Antonio; as well as three brothers and four sisters. Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Janice (Steve) Van Kirk; son, Luke (Kathy) Cossette; grandchildren, Michael (Haleigh) Van Kirk, Matthew (Josie) Van Kirk, Joe (Lisa) Cossette, and Katie Cossette; great-grandchild, Callie Cossette; sisters, Helen LeBlanc and Leontine (Gerard) Cormier; and many nieces and nephews.
Lorraine was an active member in St. Gerard Catholic Church in Lansing, and Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Rochester. She loved spending time with family, traveling home to Canada every summer, gardening, knitting prayer shawls, bowling (until the age of 92!), playing cards (euchre and cribbage), and bingo.
A memorial service will be held at St. Gerard Catholic Church/St. Joseph Cemetery in Lansing at a later date.
The family would like to thank the residents and staff of River Bend for helping make her feel at home in Rochester, and her Mayo Hospice team for providing outstanding care and comfort.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Cossette family. To leave a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.