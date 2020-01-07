Lorraine Murphy, 87, passed away January 5, 2020.
Lorraine was born July 21, 1932, in Dover Township, then moved with her parents, Joseph and Catherine (Puetz) Kruger, to a farm in Conception, rural Kellogg. She attended country grade school. She graduated from Plainview High School in 1950. She married Donald Murphy on Sept. 27, 1951. They had eight children. Lorraine worked side by side with her husband, Donald, on their farm. She also worked at Bouquet Enterprise, Kellogg. She was an active member of Immaculate Conception Church and the Altar Society. She was a volunteer with Faith in Action for many years. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, gardening, especially her rose garden. Most of all, she loved her family.
She is survived by her husband, Donald of Plainview; one daughter, Patricia (Steve) Flies of Plainview; and three sons, Daniel (Julie) Murphy of Plainview, Timothy (Wendy) Murphy of Altura, and Martin (Angie) Murphy of Kellogg; 20 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Yvonne Kruger and Joan Kruger. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, two sons, two daughters, and one granddaughter.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father William Becker officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Conception at a later date. Visitation is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.