Lorraine A. Reha, 92, of Dodge Center, passed away on March 18, 2020, due to complications of Alzheimer's disease at St. Gertrude's Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Lorraine Reha was born on Oct. 8, 1927, in Glencoe. She married Byron Reha on Nov. 10, 1950, in Lake Wilson, Minn. The couple resided in Worthington and Moorhead, before finally settling in Dodge Center in 1971.
Lorraine worked at the Dodge Center Public Library for over 10 years where she eventually retired. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Dodge Center. Her hobbies included gardening, knitting, baking and reading.
Survivors include two sons, David Reha of San Jose, Calif., and Mark Reha of Litchfield Park, Ariz.; two daughters, Linda Marum-Reha of Burnsville, and Amy Sands-Reha of Rochester; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one sister, Viola Mehlhop of Oakland Park, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Byron Reha, and an infant son.
Private family funeral service was held at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes in Dodge Center. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Dodge Center.
Special thanks to staff for the loving care at St. Gertrude's Health and Rehabilitation Center in Shakopee and Park Nicollet Methodist Hospice of St. Louis Park.
To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com; Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 25 South Street, Dodge Center, MN 55927; 507-374-2155.
Blessed be her memory.