Lorrie Lynn Swancutt passed away at Seasons Hospice House surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Lorrie was born on May 22, 1960, in Rochester to Charles and Diana Schroeder. Lorrie married Kevin Swancutt, of Rochester, on March 20, 1982, and have two children, Kristopher and Kari (DeYoung).
Lorrie was diagnosed on April 25, 2018, with bulbar onset amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, aka Lou Gehrig's disease), a fast progression of the disease. Lorrie fought this most terrible illness with Jesus Christ at her side, and with positivity unrivaled given the dire situation.
Lorrie graduated from Rochester Mayo High School in 1978 and worked at Smith Schaefer and Associates as their firm administrator from 1978 to 1997. In 1997, she left the firm to become a partner at the Tile Superstore until June 2019.
Lorrie was a life-long member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school, sang in choir, and served on many committees. She was a firm believer in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and that this life is not the end, but only the beginning.
Lorrie was a member of the Rochester Rotary Club for 10+ years, where she was involved in the Strive mentorship program, and the Holiday Classic basketball tournament.
She served on the Green Meadows West Association and was president of the association when she received her ALS diagnosis.
Lorrie was truly a loving, kind, generous, beautiful, supportive, intelligent, fun person. Her lovely smile and personality would light up the room. Always a joy to be around, she had many friends. She enjoyed being with her family and friends, watching John Marshall girls basketball, the Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Twins. She adored her four beautiful grandchildren, Hunter, Hoyt, Hailey and Anna. Lorrie loved life and would often put others needs before her own. She was a shining example for those who knew her how to live and serve others. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Lorrie is survived by her parents, Charles and Diana Schroeder; her mother and father-in-law, Charles and Barbara Swancutt; her husband, Kevin; her children, Kristopher (Nicole) Swancutt and Kari (Kane) DeYoung; her siblings, Douglas (Carolyn) Schroeder, Phillip (Kim) Schroeder, and Melissa (Tasos) Psomas; her siblings in-law, Steve Swancutt, Brian (Amy) Swancutt, and Melissa (Robert) Wilson; her nieces and nephews, Katie, Sarah, Thomas, Paul, Alyse, Andrea, Dimitri, Aleco, Bradley, Jessica, Dakota, Cheyenne, Renaux, Noah, Brian, Brady, Micah, Maya and Megan; and her grandchildren, Hunter, Hoyt, Hailey and Anna.
The family would like to express their utmost gratitude to all the family, friends and Seasons Hospice who supported Lorrie and Kevin over Lorrie's time on earth battling this illness. Words cannot express how much this meant to Lorrie and Kevin. Your love and kindness will forever be appreciated.
The family will be holding a private graveside service with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Swancutt family. To leave a special memory or a condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.