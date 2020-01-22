LouJean "Jenny" Reid, age 73, of Austin, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family in Austin.
Jenny Gulbransen was born in Kasson to Berten and Pearl (Bungum) Gulbransen on March 14, 1946. She graduated from Hayfield High School in 1964. In 1994, Jenny graduated with honors from Augsburg University, earning a degree in computer science and math while still working full-time. She worked as a packing engineer for Hormel and retired in 2011, after working 34+ years at Hormel.
Jenny always had beautiful gardens; she especially enjoyed her flower garden. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing, rosemaling, vacationing, and the J.C. Hormel Nature Center in Austin. Jenny also volunteered her time reading to preschoolers at Austin elementary schools and the Austin Public Library. She is a past member of the Kiwanis Club. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she loved spending time with them. Jenny will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, Tim (Beth-Anne) Reid of Whitewater, Wis., Kim (Warren) King of Maple Grove, Sara (Justin Rasmussen) Morrison of Geneva, and Jennifer (Gary Schroeder) Schultz of Dexter; six grandchildren, Taylor Slack (Justin), Andrew Rafnson, Renee Reid (Jake Filo), Morgan King, Hunter Schultz, and Max Reid; and two great-grandchildren, Lyla Rafnson and Riley Rafnson; two brothers, Allen (Donna) Gulbransen and Terry (Nancy) Gulbransen; and three sisters, Sandi (Dean) Bouley, Rosi Steele, Bonnie (Dennis) Foster. She was preceded in death by her parents, Berten and Pearl Gulbransen.
A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at West St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Hayfield. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred sent to: West St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Hayfield, Austin Public Schools Preschool Reading Program, or the Austin Public Library kids reading program. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.