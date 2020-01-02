Lucille Eva Ramlo, age 95, of Austin, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Our House Memory Care in Austin.
Lucille was born Dec. 24, 1924, in Austin to Mathias and Katharina (Meyer) Kerling. She graduated from St. Augustine's High School in 1943. On April 12, 1947, Lucille was united in marriage to Donald Ramlo in Austin. Together, they raised five daughters. She loved her role as homemaker, wife and mother. A member of the Ramsey Ladies Club, Lucille was also a long-time member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church, where she was active in ALCW and sang in the choir for many years. She enjoyed needlepoint, sewing, spending time with her family and friends, and loved attending all of Pat's music concerts.
Lucille is survived by her daughters, Roberta (Steven) Hansen of Eagan, Mary (Chris) Rodenkirchen of Fort Myers, Fla., Virginia (Kent) Tibbetts of Spokane, Wash., Particia Hulet of Austin, and Ruth Michaels of Inver Grove Heights; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Leo (Ramona) Kerling of Austin, and Vern Kerling of Sparta, Wis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mathias and Katharina Kerling; husband, Donald Ramlo in 2015; four brothers, Edward, Donald, Matt and Albert; three sisters, Esther Bellrichard, Tillie Schumacher and Adeline Christianson; and sons-in-law, James Hulet and Larry Michaels.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5 at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin, and one hour prior to the service Monday at the church. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to St. Olaf Lutheran Church, Our House Memory Care, or recipient of donor's choice. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.