Memorial services for Lucille J. Daggett will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spring Valley with Rev. Susan Li officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the day of the service at Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
Lucille J. Daggett, age 86, of Spring Valley, died Dec. 25, 2019, at Spring Valley Senior Living where she had resided for a short time.
She was born Aug. 22, 1933, to Albin and Josephine (Kyllo) Hyland in Hayfield. Lucille attended and graduated from Hayfield High School in 1951. On June 9, 1951, she was united in marriage to Richard Daggett and together, they lived on his dad's farm in Dodge Center. She worked at the grocery store in Dodge Center until 1959, when they moved to Kasson, where she was employed at Folkstead Chevrolet as a bookkeeper. A few years later, she went to work at the Dodge County Independent. In 1972, they moved to Spring Valley, where they purchased the Culligan Soft Water Business. Lucille did bookkeeping and office work for the business.
Lucille was very active and devoted to Our Savior's Lutheran Church; she had a deep faith and served on just about every committee, board and council at Our Saviors. She also started Grace Notes which sent out notes of support to people in the community. Lucille was also the first woman to serve on the Spring Valley City Council serving from 1984 to 1994. She was very active in the Spring Valley VFW and American Legion Auxiliary, where she was a member for almost 40 years. After selling their soft water business, she worked part time at the Coast to Coast, True Value and Ace Hardware store in Spring Valley. She retired on July 26, 2019, after 29 years of employment.
Lucille is survived by her children, Gary and Randall, both of Spring Valley, Michael of Rochester and Lori (Bob) Jones of Spring Valley; three grandchildren, BJ (Brittany) Jones of Stewartville, Courtney (Joel) Johnson of Stewartville and Brianna (Zac) Losey of Spring Valley; five great-grandchildren with one on the way; and two brothers, Larry (Mary) Hyland of Austin and Marlyn (Lynnese Paulson) Hyland of Coon Rapids; a special friend, Norlan Lee of Fridley; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
