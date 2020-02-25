Lucille M. "Lucy" Mehrkens, age 95, of Mazeppa, died on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her son's home in Mazeppa. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Mazeppa with Pastor Alan Horn officiating. Burial will be in the Mazeppa Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service Sunday at the church.
Lucille Margaret Banitt was born on June 20, 1924, in Zumbrota to August and Lilly (Brunkhorst) Banitt. Lucille grew up in rural Zumbrota and attended Grace Lutheran Parochial School. Lucille started working at the Red Wing Shoe Company. On Feb. 5, 1945, she married Clarence Mehrkens at the parsonage of Grace Lutheran Church in rural Goodhue. They farmed in rural Mazeppa until 1973. In 2008, they moved into Mazeppa. Lucille enjoyed gardening and canning, raising flowers, feeding and watching the birds, having coffee with friends, talking and staying connected on the phone and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Lucille is survived by her son, Darold (Trudy) Mehrkens of Mazeppa; her daughter, Sharon (Gene) Krismer of Zumbro Falls; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; sister, June Ohnstad of Wanamingo; and many nieces and nephews.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; two grandsons, Jim and Tim Krismer; two brothers, LeRoy Banitt and August Banitt Jr.; and two sisters, Violet Stiller and Eileen Groth.
Arrangements are with the Mahn Family Funeral Home - Larson Chapel in Zumbrota.