Lucille Eleanor Tonkin, 94, of Rochester, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Samaritan Bethany Home on 8th, where she had been recently residing. Lucille Eleanor Tonkin was born Dec. 30, 1925, in Strathcona, Minn., the daughter of Carl and Ida Christenson. She was raised in Bovey, Minn.
She married Bruce Grant Tonkin on Oct. 11, 1947. The Tonkins lived in Hopkins, Minn., Madison, Wis., and Roseville, Minn., before being transferred with IBM to Rochester in 1962. Lucille spent a lot of her free time as a pink lady volunteer for the Methodist Hospital. Lucille loved to spend time with her grandkids, and cooking and baking. She also enjoyed boating in the summer months.
She is survived by a son, William (Pamela) Tonkin of Alexandria; a daughter, Jean (Thomas) Grehan of Santa Fe, N.M.; five grandchildren, Christopher, Timothy and Ryan Tonkin, and Austin and Peter Grehan; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Christy, and a sister, Bernice.
A graveyard service will be held in Coleraine, Minn., at a later date.
If so desired, memorials may be directed to Samaritan Bethany Home on 8th. Online memorials are being welcomed and may be created at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.