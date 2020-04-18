Lucius E. "Pat" Patrick was born April 28, 1924, in Buford, Ga. He died on April 12, 2020, in Rochester.
He was preceded in death by his birth family -- but mainly by Gloria McKeever Patrick, the love of his life.
They met while he was in the Navy during WWII and were married for almost 72 years. They lived in Richfield, Thomasville, Ga., and Rochester. He is survived by his sons, Mike and Bob; daughters, Kathy and Jesse; and their families, including ten grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and also some very good friends.
Our family will be forever grateful to the people at The Waters on Mayowood Community for their concern, respect and consideration. Heartland Hospice also provided compassionate care and guidance during his last days.
Pat will be buried beside Gloria at Fort Snelling Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held once the COVID-19 situation is resolved.
Rest in peace, Dad.