Luvern "Vern" Ernest Quandt, 87, of Rochester, died on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, from injuries sustained in an auto accident.
Vern was born to Harold and Bertha (Redemske) Quandt in Rochester. He grew up and worked on the family farm in Pleasant Valley Township. He graduated from Rochester High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1955 and the Naval reserves until 1959.
He married Audre Hiller on March 9, 1957, in Good Thunder, where they lived and operated a tavern, before moving to Rochester in 1960. They lived in Chandler, Ariz., for a period of time, and, after moving back to Rochester, wintered there for many years.
Vern retired from the Canteen Vending Corporation with 25 years of service. Most recently, he delivered RVs across the country and shuttled cars for the local dealerships and auto auctions.
He enjoyed traveling, especially driving. He was always tinkering and selling anything anyone would buy. He was a friend to anyone he met and would make everyone smile with his quirky sense of humor. He rooted for the Minnesota Twins and Vikings every chance he could get. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Vern will be sorely missed.
Vern is survived by his daughters, Lorrie (Dave) Mulholland of Delano, Debbie (Andy) Tlougan of Rochester, and Angie (Chris) Quandt-Smith of Greensboro, N.C.; two brothers, Francis Quandt of Georgetown, Texas, and Ivan Quandt of Wallingford, Pa.; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Audre; parents and brother, Eugene.
A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery with full military honors.
