Lyle Yennie

Lyle William Yennie passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the age of 94 1/2.
He was born on June 25, 1925, to Henry (Hank) and Erma (Langworthy) Yennie in Kenosha, Wis., where he lived for 10 years. In 1935, the Yennie family moved to West Concord before finally making their home in Pine Island in 1938.
Lyle was a member of the United Methodist Church in Pine Island for many years, but most recently became a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Pine Island. He attended Pine Island Public School and graduated in June 1943. After high school, he joined the Navy, serving from Dec. 4, 1943, to Oct. 13, 1949. He attended basic training in Farragut, Idaho, aviation ordinance training in Norman, Okla., and school for aerial gunner in Damnneck, Va. He was stationed in Norfolk, Va., where he married Geraldine (Jerry) Stucky on July 22, 1944. Upon his discharge, they returned to Pine Island where they farmed. After he retired from farming, he went to work for Maple Island in Wanamingo, MN until his retirement.
During his working career, he also did carpentry, worked in a grocery store with his father-in-law, and a furniture store in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Jerry died in June 1998. On April 21, 1999, he married Janice (Janie) Hayward at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They enjoyed several years in LaPorte, Minn., before returning to Pine Island in 2009.
Lyle was active with sports in high school. After high school, Lyle and his brother, Norbert, played softball and made quite the team. Lyle played catcher and his brother was the pitcher. He and Jerry enjoyed snowmobiling with friends. He liked to play cards, and enjoyed visits and traveling with family and friends. After retiring, he built birdhouses, fed birds, and baked and shared cookies with others. He served vets by driving them to the VA Hospital in Minneapolis. He was always willing to help his friends and neighbors when opportunities arose. He enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins, Vikings and Timberwolves.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Hayward of Pine Island; daughters, Caroll (Donald) McCarthy of Cape Coral, Fla., Joanne Markee of Cape Coral, Sharon (George) Ryg of Spring Valley, Mary (Will) Perry of Hugo, Minn.; stepsons, Dale (Virginia) Hayward of Pine Island, Caryl (Carol) Hayward of Bloomington, Minn., Terry (Jean) Hayward of Plymouth, Minn., Donald Hayward of Frederic, Wis.; 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Scripture; brother-in-law, Hap Gower; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother, and two sisters.
Memorials are requested to the Pine Island Senior Citizens Center, Pine Haven Nursing Home or Heartland Hospice Care.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, with visitation two hours before the service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Pine Island with Pastor Chris Miller officiating.