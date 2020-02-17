Lyman Laverne Felstead, 90, of Rochester, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Shorewood Senior Community in Rochester.
Lyman was born Oct. 12, 1929, in St. Charles to Robert and Gertrude (Mason) Felstead. On Jan. 31, 1959, he married Carole Grethen at the Little Brown Church. They made their home in Rochester until 1969, when they moved their family to Oronoco. Lyman worked for many years at Bethany Church and the Rochester School District as Custodial Engineer. In 2018, they moved to Shorewood Senior Community.
Lyman enjoyed farming, auctions, John Deere tractors, flower gardening and bird watching.
He is survived by his wife, Carole; three children, Catherine (Troy) Orsburne, Patricia Felstead and David (Ruth) Felstead; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard; sister, Margaret, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert Jr., Samuel, Clayton, James, Allen and Baby Felstead; and a sister, Alice.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service, St. Charles, with funeral celebrant Dianne Rislow officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
