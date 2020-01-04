Mae Etta Marie (Waters) Jarvis, Wyoming, Minn., passed away at the age of 94, Dec. 7, 2019, surrounded by her family. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, she was born July 25, 1925, at Bluegrass Farm Allamakee County, Iowa. She graduated from Austin High School in 1947, attending Austin Community College. On Sept. 1, 1948, she married Charles Kenneth Jarvis.
She is preceded in death by her husband, C. Kenneth; her parents, Mark and Nora Waters; and brothers, Ralph and Loran Waters. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Eisenmenger (Bill); sons, Richard (Ann), Mark, Bruce and Keith (Laurie); ten grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Darrel Waters (Tim Gerarden).
A celebration of Mae Etta's life will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24 with visitation one hour prior at Incarnation Lutheran Church, 4880 Hodgson Road, Shoreview, Minn. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.