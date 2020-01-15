Malcolm "Mac" McDaniel, of Happy Valley, Oregon formerly of Rochester, died comfortably in his sleep Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 4:15 a.m.
Malcolm "Mac" David McDaniel was born Sept. 9, 1925, in Owensboro, Ky.
He met his wife, Elaine Lee, in 1944, in Berkeley, Calif., and they were married in 1945. Following, they had a son, Rickey David McDaniel, born in Rochester on April 10, 1946. Mac was serving in the United States Navy during this time in which he participated in five major invasions in the South Pacific. He also was a member of the Masons, Rochester VFW for many years, and was employed by the Rochester Mayo Civic Auditorium for more than 35 years.
He is survived by his son, Rick; Rick's wife, Shelley; three grandsons, Michael Allington McDaniel - 38, Mathew David McDaniel - 35, and Joseph Talyn McDaniel - 33. He also was blessed with a great-granddaughter, born on his same birthdate of Sept. 9, 2018. Her name is Zoe Jane McDaniel. He was the last living survivor of six brothers and two sisters and was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine, in 1991, and by his son, Michael, in 1952.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service. Pastor Carl-Eric Gentes will be officiating with burial at Oronoco Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the local Cancer Society.
