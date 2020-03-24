Marcella "Marcy" Hebl, 87, a longtime High Forest and Stewartville resident died on Sunday, March 22, 2020, of natural causes at her home in Stewartville.
Marcella L. Wallace was born on June 3, 1932, in Rochester to DeMitt "Dewey" and Catherine (Bell) Wallace. She grew up in rural Simpson, attended country school and Rochester H.S., graduating in 1950. Marcy was married on Nov. 14, 1952, in Rochester to Lona "Top" Hebl. The couple moved to High Forest where they raised their family and made their home for many years.
Marcy was a homemaker and was employed at Waters Conley and Massey's, both in Rochester. She was employed as a dental assistant at Dr. Thomas Bro Dentistry for many years and continued there part-time in the office until her retirement, at age 85, in 2017. Top was employed as a heavy equipment operator with Leon Joyce Construction and for many years with the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Following his retirement in 1990, the Hebls moved to Stewartville. Mr. Hebl passed away on Nov. 3, 1999.
Marcy was a longtime and active member of High Forest Community Church and volunteered in the kitchen at Camp Victory's Summer Bible Camp for a number of years. She and Top participated in the Old Settler's Day Celebration in High Forest back in the 1960s and it's still going strong every fall. Marcy was an avid bowler in women's and senior leagues at Stewartville Lanes. She enjoyed collecting bells, reading books, watching the Hallmark Channel and The Game Show Network (Wheel of Fortune and Family Feud were her favorites), bus trips to the casino with friends and loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marcy is survived by three daughters and three sons, Dewey (Cindy) of High Forest, Kathy (Dick) Swanson of rural Chatfield, Barb (Dan) Polkowske of Eyota, Jeff (Kathy) of Lanesboro, Anita (Kevin) Heydt of Stewartville and Lonnie (Amy) of High Forest; 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Marion Wallace of Rochester and Marde Partridge of Grand Meadow; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Top; her parents and three brothers, Clarence "Hank" Wallace, Lyle "Tubby" Wallace and Kenneth "Tea" Wallace.
Due to public health concerns there will be no services or visitation for Marcy at this time. A memorial service will take place at High Forest Community Church this summer. Burial will follow at High Forest Cemetery. The date and time will be announced prior to the service. The Hebl Family asks that no flowers or cards be sent at this time. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Marcy are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.