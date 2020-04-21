Marcella M. Bale, age 92, of Eyota, formerly of Rochester, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester.
She was born April 1, 1928, the daughter of Allen and Leona (O'Brien) Strain in Kalmar Township, Olmsted County. She was united in marriage to Raymond Bale Jan. 6, 1947, at East St. Olaf Church in Rock Dell. Raymond preceded her in death in 1982.
Marcella worked in housekeeping at Mayo Clinic-Methodist Campus for 27 years. She was a member of Rochester Eagles Auxiliary 2228, and Byron American Legion Auxiliary for 28 years, never missing a bake sale. She loved vegetable and flower gardening and canning. She was also a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Byron. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Carol Applen of Eyota, and James (Connie) Bale of Seattle; grandchildren, Henry Bale, Christine Pressnall and Catherine (Scott) Baker; and five great-grandchildren; siblings, Gerald (Lorraine) Strain of Gilman City, Mo., Rollo (Betty) Strain of Rochester, Tom (Mary Jo) Strain of Millville, Rosemary Lutzi of Rochester, Alyce DeYoung of Rochester, and Patricia Molde of Rochester. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; son-in-law, John "Jack" Applen; siblings, Kenneth, Lyle, James and Joseph Strain, Mary Lou Dilsworth, Mary Strain; three sisters-in-law and four brothers-in-law.
A private interment will be held at East St. Olaf Cemetery in Rock Dell. Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.