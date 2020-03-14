Margaret "Peg" Harris died peacefully, with family present, on Feb. 24 at Charter House, at the age of 109.
Peg was born on July 1, 1910, in Chicago, to Chauncey Iles and Laura Lyman Weaver. Later the family moved to Springfield, Ohio, where Mr. Weaver served as president of the Ohio Gas Company. Peg graduated from Springfield High School and earned a degree in French from Western College for Women in Oxford, Ohio. In addition to her formal study, she spent a year studying French privately in Paris. Peg then taught French in a girls' secondary school in the Chicago area.
In 1937, she married Lloyd E. Harris. Upon completion of his medical studies, they moved to Lafayette, Ind., where he set up practice as a pediatrician. After serving in the Navy during World War II, Dr. Harris was invited to join the Mayo Clinic staff in 1947. Peg enjoyed hosting gatherings of Mayo fellows and traveling with Dr. Harris while he served as an examiner for the American Board of Pediatrics.
Peg loved entertaining and cooking for family and friends. She had a lifelong interest in organ music, travel and community service. She was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Rochester, helping to fund the purchase of its Casavant organ and actively supporting its music program. She was a leader and board member for the Girl Scouts and a member of the Y, exercising there weekly until she was 98.
Peg was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Lloyd Harris; her brother, Phillip Weaver; and her son, Geoffrey Harris.
Peg is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Waymouth; her son, Dr. Anthony Harris and his wife Sandra; her daughter-in-law, Barbara Harris; and four grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions to the charity of your choice in Peg's honor.
The celebration of Peg's life has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a future date.