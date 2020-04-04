Margaret Ione Dankers, age 73, of Goodhue, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Margaret was born Jan. 18, 1947, at her parent's home in Dover Township. She graduated from Dover High School in 1965.
She married LaVerne W. Dankers on March 16, 1968, at Dover Methodist Church. They were blessed with more than 44 years of marriage. LaVerne preceded her in death on Feb. 17, 2013.
Margaret spent many years working side by side with LaVerne at their farm. She also did cooking at Sawyer Inn in Goodhue, as well as spending 20 plus years at Treasure Island.
Margaret was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Goodhue.
In their youth, LaVerne and Margaret enjoyed dancing at the Pla-Mor. She was known for loving her family and supporting her grandkids at their many events. She was known for her ability to prepare a meal at a moment's notice, without once looking at a recipe card, and then putting that meal on a table where all were welcome. She was always ready with a container so you could take some home. The kitchen is where she displayed her love for family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Steve Dankers (Lacey Boesen) of Goodhue, Deb Gerber (Hill Gerber) of Stewartville, and Roger Dankers of Goodhue; five grandchildren, Bo Dankers (Victoria), Brett Dankers (Brittany Sanborn), Klarissa Dankers (Tyler Poncelet), Emily Gerber and Sam Gerber; siblings, Shirley (Don) Karau of Wabasha, Marion (Paul) Evenson of St. Charles, Delores Hart of Rochester, and Viv (Dave) Barrone of St. Charles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, LaVerne; her parents, Robert and Violet Hart; infant brother, Harley; brother, James Hart; and infant granddaughter, Hannah Gerber.
A private family service will be held Friday, April 3 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Goodhue, with Pastor Martin Weigand officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Goodhue. A Celebration of Life event will be planned for later.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to put money to go towards helping somebody obtain a meal that might be struggling right now.
Arrangements by Lundberg Funeral Home, Cannon Falls. Online condolences may be directed to www.LundbergFuneral.com.