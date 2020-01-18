Margaret Louise Berg, 79, of Rochester, died on Jan. 15, 2020, at Saint Marys Hospital. She was born on March 20, 1940, in Utica to Everett and Hazel (Cole) Burt. She married Marlan L. Berg on May 3, 1958, at Lands Lutheran Church in Zumbrota. Margaret babysat and worked at numerous places including Waters Connelly, McDonalds, Super America and retired from Rochester Meats in 2000. She enjoyed playing bingo, fishing and bowling.
Survivors include three sons, Mike of Rochester, Merlyn of Bay City, Wis., and Mylan (Teri) of San Benito, Texas; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Judy Garske of Rochester, Julaine (Al) Felstead of Rochester and Bonnie (Larry) Schumann of Pine City; and two brothers, Alvin (Gloria) Burt of Pine Island and Curt (Alice) Burt of Oronoco. She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, three brothers and four sisters.
Burial of her cremated remains will be 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at Grandview Memorials Gardens, 1300 Marion Road SE, Rochester.
