Margaret Loretta Tuohy, 97, passed way peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Chosen Valley Care Center, surrounded by her family.
Margaret was born Oct. 7, 1922, in Chatfield, to William and Caroline (Williams) Ward. She graduated from Chatfield High School, and then attended two years of business college in Minneapolis. On June 15, 1948, she married Thomas Clemens in Chatfield. Thomas passed away 14 months later. Then on Oct. 3, 1953, she married Sylvester Tuohy in Chatfield.
Margaret worked as a secretary for Interstate Power Company, and later as a library clerk at Chatfield High School.
Margaret is survived by two sons, Paul (Julie) and Kevin (Leslie), both of Chatfield; three daughters, Catherine (Dan) Clemens-Andrews of Canyon County, Calif., Caroline (Charlie) Tuohy-Guerry of Gallatin, Tenn., and Rosie (Kurt Biederman) Tuohy-Bezek of Crystal; 12 grandchildren, Chris, David, Rebecca Andrews, Kaitlin (Cory) Dunlay, Megan Tuohy, Matt (Maria) Udenberg, Katie Udenberg, Genevieve Guerry, Taylor (Kelsey) Bezek, Dustin, Alex, and Zach Bezek; two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Oaklyn Udenberg; one brother, James Ward of Sioux Falls, S.D.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Thomas Clemens and Sylvester Tuohy; daughter, Marybeth Tuohy; son, Peter Tuohy and his wife Denise; five brothers, John, Max, Joseph, Louis and Leo Ward; and sister, Mary Ward Lawler.
A Memorial Mass will be at noon on Sunday, Jan. 19 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Chatfield, with Father Edward McGrath officiating. Visitation will be before services from 10 a.m. to noon at the church. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Chatfield.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers, to St. Mary's Catholic Church. To share a condolence with the family, please visit rileyfuneralhomes.com.