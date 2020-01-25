Mary Magdalena Resendiz, 87, passed away on Jan. 16, 2020, in Rochester after a long journey with Alzheimer's.
Maria "Mary" Resendiz was born on Oct. 29, 1932, in Edinburg, Texas. She was the firstborn child of Lauro and Margarita Resendiz. In 1950, Mary and her family moved to Crookston, Minn. While in Crookston, she was employed as a nursing assistant at Bethesda Hospital. Soon after they moved to Akley. Mary then relocated to Rochester, where she spent the majority of her life.
Mary worked at the Methodist Hospital for 28 years before retiring. She was loved by all her coworkers and built many lasting friendships among them which she truly cherished.
After retirement, she moved to Cass Lake to care for her mother who was diagnosed with cancer. She stayed in Cass Lake for about seven years then moved to Minneapolis to reside with her niece, Juliann Laabs. Mary always considered Juliann more of a daughter than a niece, and the two of them shared a very special bond.
After her disease progressed, she moved to Cottagewood Senior Community in Rochester, where she spent the remainder of her days.
She will be remembered for her untiring work ethic, having the kindness and compassion of an angel and for her sweet smile which brightened the path of all who encountered her.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Lauro and Margarita; three infant siblings, Nachito, Enrique and Roberto; and also by three adult brothers, Lauro Jr., Ventura Ernesto and Jesus Oscar; and nephew, Leslie Laabs.
Mary will be greatly missed by her four siblings and siblings-in-law she leaves behind, Cristina (Lauro Jr.), Margarita, Noemi (Philip Green), Humberto (Roleen Walgenbach), and Gilberto (Alice Resendiz); and her special niece, Juliann Laabs. Mary leaves behind nieces and nephews, Robert, Rosa, Ricardo, Rebecca, Ruben, Rita, Kimberly, Brenda, Marie, Linda, David, Tony, Steve, Nancy, Sue, Ruth, Alex, Marisol, Fabian and Juan, and many grand nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1114 Third St. SE, Rochester, with Rev. James Berning officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mary's earthly ashes will be laid to rest next to her parents at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester.
In lieu of flowers, we request that any donations be sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation or www.borderangels.org.
