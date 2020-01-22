Marie H. Fanning - Beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at her home in Rochester, surrounded by her loving family after a short battle with cancer.
Born Oct. 4, 1931, in Rochester, her passion for gardening and weekends at the cabin were second only to her love for family, evident in every kind word and gesture. Whether trying a new recipe in the kitchen, hanging a feeder for her favorite songbirds, or stitching together the next quilt for the grandkids, there was love in everything she touched. Her family will certainly miss the long visits, great conversation, delicious Christmas cookies and sharing a cold libation. Marie H. Fanning - A green thumb and a golden heart.
Marie is survived by her five children, Mandy Boardman (Gary), Scott Fanning (Jeanne), Kim Fanning (Jovie), Todd Fanning (Lisa), and Becky Grant (Rick); 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and sister, Isabelle McKnight.
Preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. Fanning, twin sister, Mary Paxton, and 10 other siblings.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday Jan. 23 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24 with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
There will be a reception following services at 1 p.m. Friday at Rochester VFW Post 1215.
Memorials are preferred to Mayo Clinic Hospice with a special thank you to Johanne Bates and Hospice staff.