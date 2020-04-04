Marie Glaser, 91, of Preston, passed away peacefully on April 2,2020, at the Chosen Valley Care Center, where she had been a resident since July 2016.
Marie Eileen Glaser was born on Jan. 13, 1929, in Fillmore County, the daughter of Ernest and Olive (Cruse) McBride. She attended country school and graduated from Wykoff High School in 1946. After graduation, she completed the 12-month study course in teachers training, which enabled her to teach in country schools. She taught for three years in York and Forestville townships.
On June 22, 1952, Marie married Clifford Glaser at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Preston. The couple lived on the Glaser family farm for 32 years, and in 1984, they retired and moved to Preston.
Marie was a faithful and active member of the Christ Lutheran Church, where she served on the church council, participated in Bible study, helped make quilts, and served on the Evangelism committee. She was an active adult leader in the Carimona Cruisers 4-H club, and belonged to the Preston Garden Club. Marie enjoyed music, flower gardening, baking, crocheting, embroidery, Summit Club trips with her husband, and spending time with family. She was kind and thoughtful, always remembering friends and family with a card on special occasions or in times of encouragement.
Marie is survived by her children, Mary Jane (Jim Keune) and Lynn Glaser of Preston. She has three grandchildren, Jarod (Jonie) Keune of Wykoff, Laura Keune of Preston, and David Keune of Minnesota City; and two step grandchildren, Todd Keune of Cresco, Iowa, and Autumn Fruth of Grand Meadow. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren, Kylee and Kamrick Shumpert, Wesley and Jenna Keune; and four step great-grandchildren, Caden, Connor and Carter Fruth, and Bellamy Keune.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Glaser; her parents, Ernest and Olive McBride; and her sister, Marguerite VanSande.
A graveside memorial service for the family will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery in Preston at a later date. The family requests that memorials be given to Christ Lutheran Church in Preston or a charity of your choice.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Chosen Valley Care Center and Seasons Hospice for their compassionate care.
Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.