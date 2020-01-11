Marilyn C. White, 91, passed peacefully Sunday, Jan 5, 2020, in Rochester. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Mac; and survived by their five children, Jean Briggs, Kathy Jones, Robert White, Tom White and Stephen White. Marilyn took great delight in her family, including six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her faith sustained her and blessed many others.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. The family invites donations in memory of Marilyn to Mayo Clinic Hospice or State Services for the Blind.