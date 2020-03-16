Marilyn E. Danielson Merseth, 80, of Kenyon, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at The Gardens at Cannon Falls.
She was born July 10, 1939, in Faribault, the daughter of Marvin and Evelyn (Overby) Danielson. Marilyn graduated from Kenyon High School in 1957. On Oct. 22, 1960, she married Fred A. Merseth at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kenyon. She received a certificate for piano tuning and repair from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and later graduated from St. Olaf College in 1989. She was a past member of United Redeemer Lutheran Church in Zumbrota, First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kenyon and active member at Gol Lutheran Church in Kenyon. She was a gifted and talented musician and was an organist for many local churches. Marilyn was passionate about many things especially music, volunteering in the community, history and her Norwegian heritage.
She is survived by her children, Kristine (Thomas) Laposki of Franklin, Wis., Andrew (fiancée Celine Pelletier-Pavelick) Merseth of Saco, Maine, and Marit (Robert) Lang of Kenyon; grandchildren, Corrin and Jenna (fiancé Sean Wiedersheim) Laposki, Casey and Mariah Lang and Ava Pavlick; brother, Dennis (Susan) Danielson of Waukesha, Wis.; sister-in-law, Mary Danielson-Gates of Kenyon; sister-in-law, Eyvonn Tate of Rochester; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Merseth, who died on Feb. 22, 1996; and brother, Benjamin Danielson.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Gol Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. June 20 at Gol Lutheran Church with Pastor Marvin Kormann officiating. Interment will be in the United Lutheran Cemetery in Zumbrota. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Gol Lutheran Church or to the American Diabetes Association.