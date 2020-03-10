Funeral services for Marilyn Carol Goodman, 80, of Rochester, will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 13 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rochester. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Pleasant Prairie Cemetery.
Marilyn was born on Nov. 26, 1939, in Rochester to Henry and Elsie (Singfiel) Bethke. She passed away on March 7, 2020, at The Waters of Mayowood in Rochester. Marilyn graduated from Rochester High School. She was a secretary for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for 37 years, retiring in 1998. On Sept. 15, 1962, she married Vernon Goodman at Trinity Lutheran Church.
She loved socializing with her friends and spending time with her grandchildren. She looked forward to traveling to Florida to see her friend, Gladys. She took trips to Calvary/Banff, Myrtle Beach, Branson and the Tulip Festival in Holland, Mich. She enjoyed camping, fishing, reading books, cooking, flowers and gardening. Marilyn was very detail-oriented and was extremely independent over the years. She made friends easily and enjoyed being with people. Some of her interests included: playing bingo, enjoying music, attending exercise classes, participating in pot lucks, attending church regularly, going out to eat, reading, and attending her grandsons' ball games and school programs. She was a mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, wife and friend. Marilyn was a long-term active member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her two children, Chad (Celena) Goodman of Stewartville and Kim (Garth) Johnston of Rochester, and two grandchildren, Carson and Cole Goodman. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; a daughter, Corrine, in infancy; two brothers, Milton and Paul; and one sister, Gladys.
