Marilyn Ruth Postier Haglund, 93, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Lexington, Ky.
Marilyn was born in 1926 in Rochester. She was a graduate of Rochester High School and the University of Minnesota. She lived most of her life in Rochester and was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
She was strong and independent and clever and helpful and kind. We will miss her physical presence in our lives and be ever grateful for our fond memories.
She is survived by two daughters, Dr. Lisa A. (Steve Slack) Haglund of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Dr. Birgit L. (Frank Gilliam) Haglund of Versailles, Ky.; three grandsons, David Gilliam, Blake Gilliam and Lando Slack; and 12 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry J. Postier and Amalia Sonnenberg Postier; four brothers and one sister, Karl Postier, Max Postier, Lura Stoffer, Robert Postier and David Postier.
After cremation, she will be buried at a private service at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester, at the family plot.
Memorial contributions may be made to local Boys and Girls Club, Shriners Hospital or Special Olympics.