Marilyn Jane Yennie, age 84, of Rochester, died on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Rochester East Health Services surrounded by her loved ones. She had resided at Rochester Health Services East since Jan. 24.
Marilyn Jane Haugen was born on June 13, 1935, to Helmer and Elsie (Lindeman) Haugen. She lived in Dodge and Olmsted counties her entire life. She was married to Ronald (Tom) Yennie on Dec. 30, 1954. Her husband preceded her in death on Oct. 4, 1975.
Marilyn was a very busy homemaker as she kept a tidy home, cooked for a family of seven and assisted with the outdoor chores on the dairy farm. Marilyn enjoyed gardening and had huge beds of flowers on the farms. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition, she had a collection of Shirley Temple memorabilia, Beanie Babies, and a winter ceramic village. Marilyn enjoyed being outdoors along with listening to country music and watching the Minnesota Vikings.
Marilyn was a member of Byron United Methodist Church until she became ill before her 75th birthday. Since her 75th birthday, she resided in two different adult foster care homes.
Marilyn is survived by her four daughters, Linda (Dave) Arns of Rochester, Debra Yennie-Price of Byron, Tamara (Zenon) Kuzyk of Rochester, and Pamela (Duane) Burbank of Princeton; her son, Brian (Julia) Yennie of Phoenix; and her three siblings, Alicia (James) Grande of Byron, Ronald (Barbara) Haugen of Byron, and Margie (Jerry) Saxton of Morristown. In addition, Marilyn was grandmother to Mathew (Emily) and Michael (Alyson) Knowlton, Jordan Price, Stephanie (Erin) Glorvigen, Zenny Kuzyk, Emily (Dave) Bernardy, Eric Rud, and Blake and Brooke Yennie. Her six great-grandchildren include, Ryley and Kynley Knowlton, Graham, Gannon, and Summer Glorvigen, and Reese Bernardy. She was preceded in death by her grandparent, parents, husband, and brother, Richard (Speck) Haugen.
A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Rochester Cremation Services, 1605 Civic Center Drive NW, Rochester. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Pastor Paul Bauch will officiate the memorial service. Burial will take place at a later date at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester.
Memorials may be directed to Mayo Clinic Hospice and Rochester Health Services East. The family would like to thank the aforementioned groups for their outstanding care of Marilyn.