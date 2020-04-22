Marion Wallace, 87, passed peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, with her family by her side.
Marion was born on Sept. 28, 1932, in Potsdam to Frank and Lydia (Hoenk) Cordes. She married Kenneth "Tea" Wallace in August 1952. Marion was employed at Mayo Clinic and retired in 1994. She was a member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary. Marion enjoyed shopping, going to the casino, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and her faithful dog, Cooper.
Marion is survived by her daughters, Becky (Jim) Lowrie of Rochester; and Lori (Larry) Nierman of Rochester; grandchildren, Tony (Katina) Nierman of Rochester and Trista Nierman of Chatfield; step grandchildren, Briana Brewington of Rochester and Alicia Pursell of St. Paul; two step great-grandchildren, Fiona and Keira of St. Paul; one great-grandchild "Baby Girl Nierman" due in early May (which Marion was so looking forward to); and many nieces and nephews. Marion is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, her parents, and two sisters, Beata and Lois.
A special thank you to the staff at the Plummer Home in Byron for their compassionate care for Marion.
Due to circumstances, a private family service will be held Wednesday, April 22 at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester. A memorial service for Marion will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rochester, with a celebration of life to follow the service. Date and time will be announced at a later date. The family requests no flowers at this time and they will provide a memorial designation when service times are announced. Arrangements are with Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes of Rochester. To share a special memory or online condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.