Marjorie Mae Simpson (Ostendorf), 86, of Sun City West, Ariz., passed away on Feb. 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her husband and children.
Marjorie was born on Sept. 6, 1933, to Orval and Minnie (Fimon) Ostendorf in Spring Valley Township, Fillmore County. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Marjorie graduated from Stewartville High School in Stewartville in 1951. After graduation, she was employed at a bank in Rochester.
On June 3, 1952, she married Roger Simpson in Racine. In 1956, Marjorie and her husband opened the A&W Drive Inn in Spring Valley, which they ran from 1956 to 1986, at which time their son purchased the business.
Marjorie enjoyed traveling with her husband in their various motorhomes and eventually moved to Sun City West, Ariz., full-time in 2005. She enjoyed shooting pool with her husband and the many friends they made in Arizona.
Marjorie is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Roger; her son, Mark (Kathy) Simpson of Preston; and daughter, Lana (Pat) McGill of Rochester; along with two granddaughters, Mia and Mallory Simpson.
Marjorie will be cremated in Arizona and burial will take place at the Hamilton Cemetery in rural Racine at a later date.
In lieu of donations, Marjorie would ask all to take time today to tell a friend and family member how much you love and appreciate them.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Marjorie's care team from Hospice of the Valley for their outstanding care and support.
Please feel free to share memories of Marjorie on her tribute wall at www.caminodelsol.com.