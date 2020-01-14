Beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, Mark Bradley Bjerke, 44, of Rochester, died unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at home of a massive heart attack.
Mark was born on June 15, 1975, in Rochester to Robert and Mary (Seaton) Bjerke. He graduated from Mayo High School in 1994. He remained in Rochester and became part owner of Dillon's Auto Salvage in Byron, where he enjoyed helping others and was a customer favorite.
Mark was a skilled hockey player, accomplished golfer, and avid mountain biker in his youth. He continued his love of hockey as a Minnesota Wild fan, enjoyed fishing and most of all, spending time with his cherished German Shepherd, Jackson. He was a music enthusiast and enjoyed following the Grateful Dead, among other bands. He was a kind spirit and was generous beyond measure. To know him was to love him and he will be missed tremendously.
He is survived by his parents, Robert Bjerke of Rochester, and Mary (Rick) Swenson of Rochester; siblings, Bob (Jackie) Bjerke of Kasson, Chris Bjerke of Rochester, and Melissa (Jeff) Thome of Apple Valley; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Leonard and Joyce Bjerke; maternal grandparents, Brad and Evelyn Seaton; and uncles, James Seaton and Gary Seaton.
The funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, Jan. 17 at Autumn Ridge Church in Rochester. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Jan. 16 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at Autumn Ridge Church. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Paws and Claws Humane Society https://www.pawsandclaws.org/wpweb/donate/ or the American Heart Association https://www.heart.org/
Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.