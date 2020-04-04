Mark Curtis Bushman, 51, of Kenyon, died unexpectedly Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Mark was born June 5, 1968, in Rochester to Lawrence "Larry" and Wilma (Jeide) Bushman. He grew up in Utica, and graduated from St. Charles High School in 1986. After graduation, Mark served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. After serving his country Mark worked at Crenlo, IBM and Coca-Cola. For the last 14 years, Mark was employed by Malt-O-Meal.
Mark married Kelly Campbell on July 27, 1991, and they lived in Eyota with their children, Jamie and Chris. They later divorced and Mark eventually moved to Kenyon.
Mark struggled with sobriety for many years and he was very proud to have been sober for the last 13 years, 11 months and 14 days. Mark took an active role with helping others struggling with sobriety. He was a kind, gentle man with a laid-back personality who was also a great listener that never gave up on anyone.
Mark enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, hanging out with his sons, having coffee and Swishers while talking with family and friends, especially, Gary Heim, golfing and watching football and baseball.
Survivors include his sons, Jamie Bushman of Aurora, Colo., and Chris (Elizabeth) Bushman of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Noah, Myla and Aspen; his parents, Larry and Wilma Bushman of Utica; a sister, Cheryl (Wayne) Ehlenfeldt of Elba; and a brother, Randy (Julie) Bushman of St. Charles; and his niece, Aimee (Brandon) Nelson; and nephews, Scott (Kari) Ehlenfeldt, Isaac Bushman and Nolan Bushman.
At this time, the services for Mark will be delayed, due to the COVID-19 restrictions and will be announced when details become available. Please share a memory of Mark and sign his online guestbook and view his video tribute, when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com. If you wish to send a card to his family, you may mail it to Hoff Funeral Home, PO Box 576, St. Charles, MN 55972. Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service - St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements.