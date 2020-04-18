Mark Douglas Chambers, 61, of Lake City, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Lake City, after a short, but intense, battle with pancreatic cancer.
Mark was born Feb. 24, 1959, in Rochester to Dale and Sigrid (Homme) Chambers. Growing up he was active in the Boy Scouts and earned his Eagle Scout. He graduated from Mayo High School in 1977 and went on to attend the University of Minnesota, where he received his BA. He attended and graduated from Northwestern Chiropractic School and earned a Doctor of Chiropractic degree. After his schooling, he returned to Rochester, where he joined his father's practice.
On Oct. 24, 2014, he was united in marriage to Phyllis Rego in a sunset wedding ceremony on the Mississippi. Getting married on the river was no surprise, as Mark loved anything that had to do with water -- from sailing and boating to water skiing and sunset cruises, he was usually near the water. Growing up, his family often spent time at Cass Lake and boating on the Mississippi, which helped cultivate his love for the water. Pets were always important to Mark, especially his Husky and Dalmatian dogs, but his infamous bird, Cowboy, has been his faithful sidekick for the past 23 years. Mark was forever an optimist; he was kind-hearted, had a highly developed and frequently used sense of humor, and a love of coffee and all kinds of music.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Chambers of Lake City, and her children, Joshua and Jessica Lee, and grandson, Calvin Rhode; siblings, Craig (Sharon) Chambers of Rochester, Kristi (Bill) Mettler of Spring Valley, Mary (Duane) Seim of Rochester and Sara (Jeremy "J. J.") Miller of Rochester; an uncle and aunt, Helmer (Verlys) Homme of Winger; and many nieces and nephews who will remember Mark as the "fun uncle. "
He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Gary, and his parents.
A celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date, in warmer weather and "safer" social times, and, of course, somewhere near the water. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home - Anderson Peterson Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.