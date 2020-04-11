Mark E. Stoning, 64, of Rochester, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, of natural causes at his residence.
Mark Edward Stoning was born Sept. 25, 1955, to Mortimer and Elaine (Kieffer) Stoning in Rochester. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1974 and worked for Goodwill. He loved to gamble, go out to eat at buffets, watch movies and read. He was a loyal and honest man.
Mark is survived by his mother, Elaine Stoning of Plainview; one brother, Gary (Julie) Stoning of Plainview; and three sisters, Carol Senefelder of Winona, Renee (Rick) Childs of Rochester, and Connie (Disney) Rampersad of Rochester. He was preceded in death by his father, Mort Stoning, and a sister, Sandra Oelkers.
Private family services will be at a later date.
