Mark Pomroy, age 72, of Maplewood, formerly of Hudson, Wis., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Maplewood.
Mark was born on Oct. 7, 1947, to parents William and Edith (Reitan) Pomroy. After Mark graduated high school, he enlisted in the United States military and proudly served in the Army during the Vietnam War.
After his service, he returned home and became a prison guard at Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater before moving to Wyoming and working at the VA until his retirement. After he retired, he returned to the Wisconsin and Minnesota area to be closer to family.
Mark was a huge Green Bay Packers fan and never missed a game; he also loved reading history books.
Mark is survived by his children, Jasen (Kelly) Pomroy and Michelle (Michael) Koch; grandchildren, Andrew (Sarah), Caitlin, Jacob (Kacey), Makayla, Robert (RJ), and Jaiden; and great-grandchildren, Jaiden, Ryland, Carter, Alma, and Everly. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cynthia.
A memorial service for Mark will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at O'Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, Wis. The visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. before the service. Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family.