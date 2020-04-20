Marlene A. Finck, 85, passed away on April 18, 2020, at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester.
Marlene was born on Nov. 2, 1934, to Mildred and Harold Wood Sr. She attended high school in Elgin. Marlene met and married Eldon (Al) Finck in Rochester and had been happily married for more than 60 years.
Marlene met Al at the Pla-Mor Ballroom in Rochester as they both enjoyed dancing. After Al and Marlene married, they settled into life raising two boys. Marlene worked at Olmsted Medical Group as a medical assistant until retirement.
She loved being around family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, particularly cookbooks. Al and Marlene enjoyed going to garage sales and socializing with friends.
Marlene is survived by her husband Al; sons, Mark (Jodi) Finck of Rochester, and Kevin (Cindy) Finck of Rochester; grandchildren, Nicole (Shannon) Danielson, Christina (Danny) Schultz, Adam (Amanda) Finck, Heather (Kyle) Simenson, Tiffany Bainter; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Hannah Danielson, Hunter Schultz, and Gracie, Kennedy, Reagan and Sammy Finck, Emmie and Aria Simenson; brother, Richard (Pat) Meredith; sister, Mary Burr; and many nieces and nephews.
Marlene is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Bob Wood, Jerry Wood and Harold Wood.
A private ceremony will be held by the family at a later date.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Finck family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com