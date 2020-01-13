Marlo T. Flo, 89, of Rochester and formerly of Hayfield, died Jan. 7, 2020, of Alzheimer's disease at The Bluffs of Lake City.
He was born at home on June 3, 1930, to Otto and Lillian Flo, in rural Winnebago County, Iowa.
Marlo's education included country school in Worth County, Iowa; high school in Grafton, Iowa; and Mankato State Teachers College, graduating in 1957.
In 1951, Marlo was drafted into the Marine Corps and served his country at Camp Pendleton, Oceanside, Calif. Following boot camp, he married Mary Ann Larson on June 22, 1952, at St. John's Lutheran Church, rural Elkton. Returning to California, the couple made their home in Vista, Calif., until his discharge in 1953.
Following his military service, Marlo began his teaching career in Ceylon as a high school teacher and coach. Later, he was employed at Milford, Iowa Public Schools and Hayfield Public Schools. He retired from Hayfield in 1990, where he was the high school librarian.
Marlo and Mary Ann had many happy retirement years at their "Freedom Forty" farm near Dexter. When Marlo's health began to fail, the couple moved to Shorewood Senior Campus, Rochester, and later to The Bluffs of Lake City.
Marlo and Mary Ann have been long time members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hayfield, where Marlo was involved in various church activities. He was also active in the Hayfield Lions Club, American Legion, and Cedar Valley Rehabilitation Workshop.
Favorite pastimes for Marlo were spending time with family, playing cards, and fishing. He enjoyed many trips to Canada with his group of fishing friends, "The Lucky Eight."
Marlo is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Flo, Lake City (formerly of Hayfield); sons, Craig Flo, Fairmont, Minn., and David (Kelly) Flo, Lake City; daughter, Gayle Flo, Rochester; brother, Larry (Audrey) Flo, Oswego, Ill.; sisters, Ellie Fife, Seattle, Lyla (Robert) Daleske, Somonauk, Ill.; sister-in-law, Karen Machacek, Austin; brother-in-law, Gary (Vicki) Larson, Park Rapids, Minn.; and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Waldo and Daryl; and sister, LaVonne Barrows.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 18 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 104 First St. SE, Hayfield, with the Rev. Paul Hauschild officiating. Military honors will be by the Hayfield American Legion Rothie Post 330.
It was Marlo's wish that his body be donated to Mayo Clinic for anatomical research. Cremains burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery, rural Hayfield at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Mayo Clinic Hospice, Rochester, REM Inc. Fairmont (a residential facility for the mentally disabled), Mayo Clinic Alzheimer's Disease Research, Rochester, or the donor's choice.
Blessed be his memory.
To share a special memory or condolence please, visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com; Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 501 Second St. NW, Hayfield.