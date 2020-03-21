Marlyn D. Siewert, 74, passed away on March 18, 2020, at his home in Lake City.
Marlyn was born on Aug. 14, 1945, to Clarence and Beatrice (Hadler) Siewert in Red Wing. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1963. He married his wife, Leathia Jirak, on June 20, 1970, at Trinity Lincoln Lutheran Church in rural Lake City. They lived in Rochester after they were married. Marlyn attended Rochester Community College, where he received a degree in nursing. He worked at Methodist Hospital in Rochester for a short time. They moved to Missouri City, Texas in 1974, where he worked at Park Plaza Hospital and Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas. They moved back to Lake City in 2001, where Marlyn worked at the Lake City Hospital, Pine Haven Nursing Home and Professional Placement Resource until he retired in 2007. Marlyn was a member of the Lincoln Trinity Church.
Marlyn is survived by his wife, Leathia; his sons, Melvin Siewert of Lake City and Florent (Courtney) Siewert of Jefferson City, Mo.; four grandchildren, Cora, David, Hadler and Rosalee; three brothers, Harlan (Dallyce) Siewert of Zumbro Fall, Kerwin (Sandy) Siewert of Zumbro Falls, Marcus Siewert of Stillwater; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Siewert of Lake City. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lorris Siewert; and brother-in-law, Clifford Jirak.
A private service will be held for the family at Trinity Lincoln Lutheran Church. The family would prefer memorials be sent to the Lutheran Summer Music program at P.O. Box 8687, Minneapolis, MN 55408, 612-879-9555, lsm@lutheransummermusic.org. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.