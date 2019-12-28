Marlys Joy Goodsell, age 84, of Fountain, passed after a brief illness with cancer on Dec. 26, 2019, at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester.
Marlys Joy Goodsell was born May 15, 1935, in Austin to parents, William and Cora Lamp.
Marlys married David Kay Goodsell on April 18, 1952, in Racine. She is survived by her husband, David; five children, Daniel (Rebecca) Goodsell, Alan Goodsell, Kay (Philip) Conway, Glen (Jennifer) Goodsell and Brenda (Richard) Davis; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Norma Jean Simonson and LouAnn Brotan. Marlys was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert Lamp, William Lamp and Gaylon Lamp; and grandson, Aaron Goodsell.
After raising five children and working with David on the family farm near Spring Valley, Marlys returned to school and received her degree as a Registered Nurse. She worked for Mayo Clinic until her retirement at which time, she and David moved to Lanesboro, where they owned and operated their antiques business, The Merchant of Lanesboro. Marlys loved to cook and often entertained her family and friends with her wonderful food. She also loved to garden and preserve food from her abundant gardens. Marlys loved her husband, David, and her children and grandchildren dearly. She will be missed and thought of daily.
Memorial service for Marlys will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday Dec. 31 at the Hindt Funeral Home in Spring Valley with visitation from 9 a.m. until time of service.
Burial will take place at Frankford Cemetery at a later date. Following the service, there will be a gathering at Five Wynds Event Centre in Spring Valley.
In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage a donation to the cancer research center of your choice.