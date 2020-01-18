Marsha K. Berndt age 64, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Samaritan Bethany on Eighth, where she had resided for a short time.
Marsha was the only child of Luverne R. Berndt and Eleanor N. (Redman) Berndt. She was born on Feb. 27, 1955, in Faribault. Growing up, she attended Faribault public schools, graduating in 1973. She continued her education at Rochester Community College, University of Minnesota (Minneapolis) and graduated with a B.S. in Medical Technology in 1977.
Marsha worked for 35 years in the General Chemistry Lab retiring from Mayo Clinic in December 2014.
In retirement, Marsha traveled to New York, Las Vegas, and her beloved Chicago to attend concerts of her favorite musical performers.
Her family and friends would like to thank Dr. Ericka Tung, the staff at Samaritan Bethany and Seasons Hospice for her medical care.
Being a kind and generous woman Marsha donated her body to the Mayo Clinic.
She is survived by mother, Eleanor, cousins and a circle of life-long friends.
A Celebration of Life will take place 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 in the Samaritan Bethany Chapel with Pastor Glen Holland officiating. In lieu of flowers, her wish was for donations to the Salvation Army.