Martha Caroline (Bungum) Campbell, 90, of Austin, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Martha was born Dec. 25, 1929, at home in Dodge County to Bennie and Anna (Larson) Bungum. She graduated from Kasson High School in 1949, attended Kahler Methodist Nursing School and graduated in 1955. She worked as a labor and delivery nurse for 35 years. In November 1955, Martha married Douglas Drake and had two children, Donovan and Debra. They would later divorce. In July 1979, she married Earl "Bud" Campbell.
Martha was the Past Commander of the Arnold Brandt DAV Unit 27 Auxiliary.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl "Bud" Campbell; parents, Bennie and Anna Bungum; brothers, Palmer Bungum, Knut Bungum and Bennie Bungum; and sister, Gladys Kohn. She is survived by her children, Donovan (Cindy) Drake, Debra Drake, Darlene Dahlberg, Craig Campbell, Cindy (Steve) Schlichter, Karen (Dan) Kerrigan, Jeff (Julie) Campbell and Harold (Vicki) Gaul; 24 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; sisters, Alpha Jensen, Ruth Stevens; and brother, Garhart Bungum.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church with Pastor Madison Chelberg officiating. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mayer Funeral Home and also one hour before the service Thursday at the church. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.
