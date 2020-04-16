Marvin E. Truax, 74, a longtime Stewartville resident, died on Sunday, April 12, 2020, of cardiac arrest at Mayo Clinic Rochester - Saint Marys Hospital.
Marvin E. Truax was born on Oct. 4, 1945, in Rochester to Elton and Elda (Friedrich) Truax. He grew up in Stewartville and Eyota before moving to Rochester with his family, where he attended John Marshall High School. Marvin was married on Oct. 29, 1966, in Rochester to Diana M. L. Hofschulte. Following their marriage, they lived and began their family in Rochester. They were later divorced.
Marvin worked in Rochester at B and B Auto Body, Clements Chevrolet, and Sand and Gravel, prior to becoming a Semi Driver. Marvin moved to Stewartville in 1980, where he met and lived with his life partner of 36 years, Mary Lloyd. Mary was employed as a cashier at Mills Fleet Farm in Rochester and at Family Dollar in Stewartville.
Marvin was a kind-hearted, thoughtful man who enjoyed travel, being outdoors, taking care of the lawn for himself and his neighbors, tinkering with electronics, and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marvin is survived by his life partner, Mary Lloyd; two daughters and two sons, Stacy (Teri) Truax of Austin, Tina Truax (Soyemi Soyombo) of Rochester, Jesse (Melissa) Truax of Lakewood, Colo., and Amanda (Curtis) Shaw of Perham; eight grandchildren, Kelly (John Scott) Winsky, Carmen Truax, Mitchell Truax, Donovan Truax, Carson Truax, Tucker Donahue, McCoy Shaw, and Gabrielle Shaw; and two great-granddaughters, Lexi and Hailey; and one sister, Mary Lou Nelson of St. Paul. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Shirley Blom, and two brothers, Wally Truax and Jerry Truax.
Due to public health concerns, no service or visitation for Marvin will be held at this time. A private viewing for immediate family members will take place at Griffin Gray Funeral Home.
A time of visitation for family and friends will take place this summer. The place, date, and time will be announced prior to those services. The Truax Family asks that no flowers be sent at this time. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Marvin are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.