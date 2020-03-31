Marvin Allen Streiff passed away on March 28, 2020, at his home.
Marvin was born on Dec. 23, 1946, to Haven and Florence (Patterson) Streiff. He lived in Eyota and graduated high school in 1964 and furthered his education with a degree of barbering. He married the love of his life, Cynthia Jane (Reko) Streiff, on Aug. 18, 1973, in Goodhue County. From this marriage, they had two sons, Matthew and Joshua. They resided in Austin and he was employed by Hormel Foods Corp for 30+ years. He retired in 2013 and continued to work as barber for the House of Roffler. He enjoyed seeing his longtime customers which became his friends and family. He enjoyed watching his grandson, Chase, in sports, playing on local pool leagues, and attending Crane Community Chapel.
Survivors include his sons, Matthew (Sarah) and Joshua of Austin; his grandson, Chase of Austin; his brother, Larry of Rochester; sister-in-law, Shirley of Arizona; sister-in-law, Judy Harsha of Park Rapids; and brother-in-law, Joe (Wendy) Reko of Colorado; and niece and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, brother and brother-in-law.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.