Mary A. Wilcox, 76, passed away peacefully on Dec. 28, 2019, at her home. She was born May 2, 1943, in Riceville, Iowa to Theodore and Pauline Runde and graduated from Leroy-Ostrander High School in 1961. Mary worked briefly as a nursing assistant at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester, followed by work at IBM-Rochester, where she met her husband of 56 years, Thomas "Tom" K. Wilcox. In 1966, they settled on a farm north of Mantorville.
In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by her children, Jane (Michael) Wilcox Hardwick, Mark (Michelle) Wilcox, and David Wilcox, all of Mantorville, and Connie (Vu) Le of Fort Collins, Colo.; grandchildren, Katie Wilcox, Orion Hardwick, Annabelle Hardwick, Elijah Wilcox, Olivia Wilcox, Maggie Wilcox, Thien Le, Camden Le, and Andrist Le; sister, Ann Durben of Meyer, Iowa; and brother, Leo of McIntire, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Christian Wilcox.
Mary enjoyed sewing, gardening, canning vegetables and jams, freezing sweet corn and baking apple crisp and pies. She loved Christmas and was known for extensive decorating for her favorite holiday. Mary enjoyed dancing with Tom to polka bands at the Relay Station. Until she was diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia in 2008, she was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Kasson, and Council of Catholic Women.
Special thanks to caregivers from Home Instead and Seasons Hospice, especially, Diane Larson of Mantorville.
A Funeral Mass for Mary will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Kasson. Visitation will be held 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 Seventh St. SE, Kasson, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Mantorville.
Memorials to St. Margaret's Catholic Cemetery, Mantorville.
